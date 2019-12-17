More than 700 workers at United Natural Foods Inc.’s distribution center in Hopkins walked off the job Tuesday, in sympathy with workers who are striking against the company at a similar facility in Indiana.

The move by members of the Teamsters union, if prolonged, will disrupt supplies to dozens of grocery stores in the Twin Cities, including the region’s largest grocery chain, Cub Foods, which is also owned by United Natural Foods.

About 160 workers at UNFI’s distribution center in Fort Wayne, Ind., went on strike last Thursday, about three months after their most recent contract expired. The Teamsters extended the strike on Tuesday to an UNFI location in Green Bay and the one in Hopkins, which is one of the largest food distribution centers in Minnesota.

Put together, about 1,000 people are now on strike at the three UNFI sites.

“The issue isn’t about money, wages, retirement or health benefits.” said Tom Erickson, president of Teamsters Local 120, which includes workers in Minnesota. “Our members are honoring the picket line dispute from Local 411 [in Indiana]. It’s about the subcontracting of workers, redesigning the management rights clause, and not honoring seniority.”

A spokesman for UNFI did not have an immediate comment.