MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are freeing a worker trapped when a trench collapsed at a construction site in downtown Minneapolis.
Minneapolis Fire Chief John Fruetel says the man was trapped up to his knees in sand when the collapse happened around 8 a.m. Monday.
The worker apparently was not hurt. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.
