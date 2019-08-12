WEST DULUTH, Minn. — Fire officials say a worker was injured in an explosion at a commercial building in West Duluth.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, the worker was removing floor adhesive when the explosion happened early Monday afternoon. The building was undergoing renovations at the time.

The explosion caused part of an external wall to collapse. The worker was seen at an area urgent care.

The Duluth Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.