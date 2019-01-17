LONDON — Work on a major new nuclear power station in Britain has been suspended after the contracted developer, Japan's Hitachi, says it has been unable to agree on financing.

Hitachi said Thursday that it wasn't continuing work already underway at the site in Wylfa on the island of Anglesey in Wales. It will also suspend work on another site in England.

Duncan Hawthorne, chief executive of Hitachi's nuclear business, said: "We have been in close discussions with the U.K. government, in cooperation with the government of Japan, on the financing and associated commercial arrangements for our project for some years now. I am very sorry to say that, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, we've not been able to reach an agreement to the satisfaction of all concerned."