Definition: Noodles made out of zucchini (Merriam-Webster online).

Sample usage: “Whatever will I do with these zucchini? I know! Zoodles! Just kidding, I’m going to leave them on people’s doorsteps, ring the doorbell and run away.”

Popularity: Sounds too much like a kid’s word for “lots.” Also, it makes you wonder if someone’s out there whipping up a batch of poodles, and what that might be made from.

JAMES LILEKS

