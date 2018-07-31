Definition: Noodles made out of zucchini (Merriam-Webster online).
Sample usage: “Whatever will I do with these zucchini? I know! Zoodles! Just kidding, I’m going to leave them on people’s doorsteps, ring the doorbell and run away.”
Popularity: Sounds too much like a kid’s word for “lots.” Also, it makes you wonder if someone’s out there whipping up a batch of poodles, and what that might be made from.
JAMES LILEKS
Interested in other words we’ve dissected? See more at startribune.com/word.
