Definition: The quality of being a plausible Santa.
Sample usage: “He’s got a white beard and a big gut — I’d say the guy has Clausibility.”
Quality: You could also use a variant of the word to describe a fellow telling his kids he’s not Santa. That would be “Clausible Deniability.”
Interested in other words we’ve dissected? See more at startribune.com/word.
