BETHEL, N.Y. — A bass guitar and handwritten song lyrics will be among the artifacts related to the original Woodstock concert heading to a museum for display.
The museum at the site of the concert in upstate New York says it will open for the 2019 season on March 30 with an exhibit marking the concert's 50th anniversary.
The Museum at Bethel Woods says the exhibit will include instruments, clothing, equipment, art and photography. Highlights include a bass guitar and a tunic from Jack Casady of Jefferson Airplane and handwritten lyrics for "Goin' Up the Country" by Alan Wilson of Canned Heat.
The famous three-day concert kicked off Aug. 15, 1969, in Bethel, New York.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Home & Garden
Heavy snow causing numerous structural concerns
Heavy, wet snow that fell over the weekend is causing structural problems in some communities, collapsing roofs at a church, a hotel, a gas station and residential properties.
Home & Garden
Ultra-modern $2.25M farmhouse in Wayzata comes with its own vineyard
The dramatic yin-yang designed home sits on a 2-acre site just four blocks from Wayzata's upscale shopping district.
Music
Woodstock '69 artifacts headed to museum 50 years later
A bass guitar and handwritten song lyrics will be among the artifacts related to the original Woodstock concert heading to a museum for display.
Books
Habitat for Humanity CEO writing book on 7 virtues
The CEO of Habitat for Humanity International is writing a book, which will include a foreword by former President Jimmy Carter.
Home & Garden
Cider pub opens in Wisconsin
Ken Ruppert and Karin Condon have a new appreciation for their apples.