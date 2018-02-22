PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Alex Noren and Webb Simpson each shot a 4-under 66 to lead the Honda Classic on a day so tough for scoring that Tiger Woods had his best day in his return and didn't break par.
Woods had only one bad hole, a double bogey on the par-5 third round, and was four shots behind.
Only 20 players managed to break par at PGA National.
PGA champion Justin Thomas and Louis Oosthuizen were among those at 67. Rory McIlroy played Thursday afternoon and after salvaging a par on the 16th hole when he thought his ball was in the water, he wasn't so lucky on the 18th hole. He hit into the water and made double bogey for a 72.
