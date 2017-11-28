ST. PAUL, Minn. — The mayor of Woodbury has filed to run for Minnesota governor in 2018.
Mary Giuliani Stephens registered to run for the state's top job on Monday as a Republican. She had previously hinted at a bid, telling the Pioneer Press earlier this month to "stay tuned."
Stephens has been mayor of Woodbury since 2011 after serving four years on the suburb's city council. She's the first woman to announce a bid for the GOP nomination in a field of a dozen Republican candidates.
Stephens did not immediately return a request for comment.
Gov. Mark Dayton is leaving office after his second term ends next year, setting off a wide open race to replace him.
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
More From Politics
National
The Latest: Trump to make statement after GOP Senate meeting
The Latest on President Trump's discussions with lawmakers on taxes and the budget (all times local):
National
Supreme Court wrestles with whistleblower protection issue
The Supreme Court on Tuesday seemed reluctant to broadly apply whistleblower protections passed by Congress following the 2008 financial crisis, suggesting those particular protections only apply to people who report problems to the government.
National
Air Force: Lapse in Kelley case was part of pattern
The Air Force said Tuesday that its failure to report the criminal history of the former airman who massacred 26 people at a Texas church in early November was "not an isolated incident," suggesting it was part of a pattern of reporting lapses.
National
Keith Olbermann ends GQ run, retires from talking politics
Keith Olbermann says he is so certain President Donald Trump will be impeached or resign that he is "retiring from political commentary in all media venues."
National
AP EXCLUSIVE: Big contracts, no storm tarps for Puerto Rico
After Hurricane Maria damaged tens of thousands of homes in Puerto Rico, a newly created Florida company with an unproven record won more than $30 million in contracts from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide emergency tarps and plastic sheeting for repairs.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.