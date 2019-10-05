Woodbury linebacker Jack Bungarden dropped back into coverage, guarding the right side of the field, with the Royals trailing by only a field goal early in the fourth quarter against rival East Ridge.

Woodbury's Marty Reem tipped East Ridge quarterback Riley Larson's pass, and Bungarden, standing nearby, was ready. He caught the ball and returned it 35 yards for the go-ahead score in a 21-10 Royals victory.

Only 42 seconds earlier, running back Brock Rinehart had rushed for a 46-yard touchdown to pull the Royals (3-3) within 10-7. Before that, the Woodbury offense had largely stalled for most of the first three quarters of the game at East Ridge.

Quarterback Charlie Wilson sealed the victory by catching a 5-yard touchdown from receiver Drew Bramlett on third-and-goal with 2:48 to go, a pass that an East Ridge defender nearly intercepted.

"We just kept after it," Woodbury coach Andy Hill said. "We had a couple good breaks go our way."

East Ridge (3-3) took a first-quarter lead on a rushing touchdown by K.J. Moore. The Raptors drove twice more into the red zone but only managed three points, thanks in part to an interception by Woodbury's Isaiah Walters in the end zone.

"Turn the ball over, and it really hurts momentum," East Ridge coach Dan Fritze said.

NATE GOTLIEB