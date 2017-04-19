The archery range at Carver Lake Park in Woodbury was closed permanently this week to the public because a few people were intentionally shooting arrows beyond the targets, creating an "extremely dangerous" situation for nursery employees working in the fields, a city notice read.

Woodbury city spokesman Jason Egerstrom said Wednesday that he doesn't believe the archers were aware of the many Bailey Nurseries workers who go about their duties on the other side of the targets, hay bales and berms when they lofted their arrows skyward. No workers were struck, he said.

Despite posting signs warning that the range on the south side of the park could be closed to the public if the wayward arrows continued falling, the incidents kept happening and the closure took effect Tuesday, Egerstrom said.

"I don't think we ever caught them," Egerstrom said, referring to the out-of-bounds archers.

In announcing the closure, the city said, "This behavior was extremely dangerous."

The angle of the arrows as they "stuck in the ground" made it obvious that "they were fired at a high arch" purposely over the targets, Egerstrom said.

Mike Adams, assistant director for Woodbury Parks and Recreation, said the arrows have been "sporadically showing up" on nursery property over the past three years.

"We'd see one or two here and there, then see nothing for a period of months," Adams said. "Then [the nursery] would call us again, and we'd find another couple."

Soon after the range opened for the spring, more arrows were found in the planting fields on successive weekends, prompting the closure, Adams said.

Arrows also have been found on a trail for mountain bikes, he said.

While the range is now closed permanently to the public, supervised archery instruction for youth will continue there, the spokesman said.

An archery range at the Lake Elmo Park Reserve, also in Washington County, continues to be open to the public.