VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Chris Wondolowski had a goal and an assist and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the slumping Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Saturday night.
Valeri Qazaishvili and Magnus Eriksson also scored for the Earthquakes (10-7-4).
Doneil Henry opened the scoring for Vancouver (4-11-8) in the seventh minute. The Whitecaps have lost five straight.
San Jose tied it in the 16th minute, with Wondolowski stepping up Qazaishvili's strike.
Wondolowski, the leading scorer in the MLS history, broke the tie in the 34th minute.
Eriksson connected in the 79th.
