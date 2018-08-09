Dark Sky Festival
McCarthy Beach State Park
10 a.m.-midnight Saturday
• Experience the park’s dark skies. View the stars and sun through telescopes, hone your night photography skills, and learn constellations. (218-274-7200, mndnr.gov)
Ripe edibles
Fort Snelling State Park
1-2 p.m. Saturday
• Take a walk, and learn how to identify wild berries. (612-725-2724, mndnr.gov)
Tag a monarch
Whitewater State Park
3-4 p.m. Saturday
• Catch, tag and release monarch butterflies. (507-312-2300, mndnr.gov)
Perseid Meteor Shower Party
William O’Brien State Park
7-10:30 p.m. Saturday
• A mix of programs, including telescope viewing and campfire stories. (651-433-0500, ext. 227, mndnr.gov)
Log rolling
1-2:30 p.m. Saturday
Cleary Lake Regional Park
• Try a challenging, fun sport. Reservations required. Call 763-559-6700. (threeriversparks.org)
Paddleboard lesson
9-11 a.m. Saturday
Cleary Lake and Bryant Lake regional parks
• Call 763-559-6700 to reserve the lesson.
Rafting sampler
12:15-1 p.m. and 3:15-4 p.m. Saturday
Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park, Brooklyn Park
• A short paddle in a raft on the Mississippi River with a naturalist. Call 763-559-6700 to reserve a spot.
