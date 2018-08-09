Dark Sky Festival

McCarthy Beach State Park

10 a.m.-midnight Saturday

• Experience the park’s dark skies. View the stars and sun through telescopes, hone your night photography skills, and learn constellations. (218-274-7200, mndnr.gov)

Ripe edibles

Fort Snelling State Park

1-2 p.m. Saturday

• Take a walk, and learn how to identify wild berries. (612-725-2724, mndnr.gov)

Tag a monarch

Whitewater State Park

3-4 p.m. Saturday

• Catch, tag and release monarch butterflies. (507-312-2300, mndnr.gov)

Perseid Meteor Shower Party

William O’Brien State Park

7-10:30 p.m. Saturday

• A mix of programs, including telescope viewing and campfire stories. (651-433-0500, ext. 227, mndnr.gov)

 

Log rolling

1-2:30 p.m. Saturday

Cleary Lake Regional Park

• Try a challenging, fun sport. Reservations required. Call 763-559-6700. (threeriversparks.org)

Paddleboard lesson

9-11 a.m. Saturday

Cleary Lake and Bryant Lake regional parks

• Call 763-559-6700 to reserve the lesson.

Rafting sampler

12:15-1 p.m. and 3:15-4 p.m. Saturday

Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park, Brooklyn Park

• A short paddle in a raft on the Mississippi River with a naturalist. Call 763-559-6700 to reserve a spot.