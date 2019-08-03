Women who work for wages between early adulthood and middle age experience slower memory decline and likely at lower risk of dementia, a new study suggests.

Women who engaged in paid employment between ages 16 and 50, whether mothers or non-mothers, had better memories in late life than women who did not work, the study found. The rate of memory deterioration was fastest among women who never earned a wage.

Researchers at the University of California at Los Angeles, the University of California at San Francisco and Boston College tracked 6,836 U.S. women born between 1935 and 1956 across about 20 years. Participants were enrollees in the Health and Retirement Study, a federally funded long-term observational study of aging.

In the past decade, research has suggested that controllable lifestyle factors — including mental stimulation provided by work — can minimize the risk of cognitive decline.

Elizabeth Rose Mayeda, a professor at UCLA and the lead author of the study, said her findings, especially if confirmed by further research, point to the importance of policies and programs that incentivize women’s participation in the workforce.

“Paid leave, affordable child care, equal pay for equal work — all of these things could help improve women’s health in later life,” she said.

The majority — almost two-thirds —of the 5.8 million Americans with Alzheimer’s are women, said the 2019 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts & Figures Report. Heather Snyder, the senior director of medical and scientific operations at the Alzheimer’s Association, said the study is “a piece of the puzzle” in understanding why the disease is more prevalent among women.

“The workforce has changed and so has the type of employment women have engaged in over the last 100 years, and we don’t know how that might impact our brain health,” Snyder said.

Mayeda and her team found that average memory performance between 60 and 70 declined 61% faster for married mothers who never worked than for married mothers who did work. And they found that memory performance in the same age category declined 83% faster for women who spent a long time as single mothers without paid employment, as compared to married women who worked.