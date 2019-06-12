Kosovare Asllani’s goal after a weather delay broke up a scoreless stalemate and Sweden went on to win its Women’s World Cup opener 2-0 on Tuesday in Rennes, France, and spoil Chile’s debut in the tournament.

Thunder prompted a delay in the match in the 72nd minute. It was resumed about 40 minutes later.

Asllani’s goal, Sweden’s 60th in World Cup play, came in the 83rd minute. Madelen Janogy came in off the bench and added a goal in stoppage time for the Swedes, who are ranked No. 9 in the world.

Chile, ranked No. 39 and the fifth South American team to play in a World Cup, was hurt in the 59th minute when Maria Urrutia was injured and had to be stretchered off. It was about the same time that heavy rains moved in at Roazhon Park.

The teams play in the same group with the defending champion United States and Thailand. The U.S. beat Thailand 13-0 in those teams’ first game.

Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0: Jill Roord came off the bench and scored in stoppage time to lift the Netherlands over New Zealand in the group opener for both teams in Le Havre, France. The Netherlands, ranked No. 8 in the world, controlled possession throughout the game but couldn’t get any shots past New Zealand goalkeeper Erin Nayler until Roord’s breakthrough header. The tough loss after a strong defensive effort means 19th-ranked New Zealand is still looking for its first World Cup victory ever.