The Women’s World Cup trophy is coming back home to America — again. Team USA made Fox Sports a winner on Sunday as well.

The metered market ratings for Sunday’s USA vs. Netherlands World Cup Final game jumped 20% over the men’s final in 2018. Of course, the U.S. men weren’t anywhere near last year’s comparable game.

But still.

The 2019 Women’s World Cup Final was down from the 2015 version, which America also won. As a tournament, this summer’s edged the one from four years ago by 1%.

Sunday’s 2-0 victory posted a 10.0 rating/27 share, according to the earliest available Nielsen numbers. Last year’s men’s championship game got an 8.3/21.

