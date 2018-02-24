Big Ten tournament

When: Wednesday through Sunday.

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

At stake: Automatic NCAA tournament bid.

Format: 13 games, single-elimination, teams seeded 1-14. Teams 1-4 get double byes and start play in Friday’s quarterfinals; teams 5-10 get single byes and start Thursday; teams 11-14 start Wednesday.

Gophers’ position: Currently fifth with a chance to move up.

TV: Big Ten Network (semifinals) and ESPN2 (final).