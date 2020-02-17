6 p.m. at Michigan State • BTN, 96.7-FM

U coming off two blowout losses

Preview: The Gophers (15-10, 5-9 Big Ten) are coming off a 25-point loss to Michigan and a 23-point loss at Ohio State. Michigan State (12-12, 5-8) ended a five-game losing streak with a 57-53 home victory over Rutgers on Thursday. The Gophers and Spartans split their two regular-season meetings last season.

Players to watch: Gophers F Taiye Bello leads the Big Ten in rebounding in league games (9.8). She is averaging 12.3 points and has 17 double-doubles. G Jasmine Powell has scored at least 20 points in her last three games. G Nia Clouden leads the Spartans with 14.3 points per game. G Taryn McCutcheon needs 22 assists to break the school’s career record.

Numbers: Because of injuries, only seven Spartans have appeared in all 24 games. Only Clouden and McCutcheon have started all 24.

Injuries: Spartan F Mardrekia Cook (torn ACL) and F Victoria Gaines (knee) are out for the season; G Shay Colley hasn’t played since Dec. 28 because of undisclosed injury.

joel rippel