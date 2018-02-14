Women are poorer, more hungry and more discriminated against than men, according to a new United Nations report. The report, called “Turning Promises Into Action: Gender Equality in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” looks at how women around the world are faring.

It is pegged to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which lays out several global bench marks, such as eliminating extreme poverty and hunger. But this study looks at how well women are doing. And it finds that in nearly every category, they do worse than men.

There are 122 women ages 25 to 34 who live in extreme poverty for every 100 men in that group, the report said. The percentage of women living in poor households hovers at about 12.8 percent. For men, it’s 12.3 percent. That means about 5 million more women are struggling.

It’s harder for women to escape poverty, the report said, because women have less access to jobs and economic opportunities. In many places, the laws make it impossible for women to inherit wealth, own land and access credit. And, when women do find jobs, they are often paid less than men.

Maternal death continues to be a major problem. Globally, 303,000 women died from pregnancy-related causes in 2015. And low-income women are particularly vulnerable. This is true in the United States, too, the only developed country where the rate of maternal deaths is growing.

The U.N. also said that 1 in 5 women and girls ages 15 to 49 reported experiencing physical or sexual violence at the hands of an intimate partner in the past 12 months.

The report also found that women are more likely to face legalized discrimination. “While progress has been significant, discriminatory constitutional and legislative provisions remain in place in many countries.”