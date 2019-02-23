When the body heats up during exercise, it copes in several ways. There are involuntary systems, such as sweating that help it cool off, and voluntary measures, such as dousing with cold water or wearing hats filled with ice, as American Galen Rupp did every five kilometers during the Rio 2016 Olympic marathon. (He won a bronze medal.) Voluntary actions are known as “thermal behavior.”

When it comes to men and women, it appears that not all thermal behavior is the same, during exercise or after, in cooling down. Women seem to need more cooling than men, according to a study, which is “the first to highlight sex differences in thermal behavior,” said author Nicole Vargas at the University at Buffalo’s School of Public Health.

The study was small, but its findings could have an impact on ways to prevent heat injuries, inspire improved designs in sports clothing and commercial cooling products, and in other areas. Information about thermal behavior also could help athletes deal with heat waves.

“The manner in which men and women tolerate and respond to these perceived changes may have implications not just for apparel manufacturing, but potentially for improving athletic performance,” said Michael Jonesco, a sports medicine specialist at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center.

Vargas said the study also could help the elderly and people with such diseases as multiple sclerosis. “We know that the elderly and individuals with MS have altered thermoregulatory patterns, which consist of both a reduced ability to sweat, thereby trapping more heat in their body, and attenuated perceptual cues pertaining to thermal stimuli, so they may not sense the need to cool themselves when necessary.”