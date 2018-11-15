Women's winning streak in this year's election has extended to statehouses across the country.

Two groups that tally the number of women in state government say that more than 2,000 women will serve in legislatures in the coming year.

That will represent roughly a quarter of all state lawmakers across the country and will eclipse the record of 1,875 who served this year.

The Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University and the National Conference of State Legislatures did not issue final counts on Thursday because numerous races have yet to be called.

Women also could make up the majority of the lower legislative chambers in both Colorado and Nevada, depending on results in uncalled races.