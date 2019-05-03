– On the second day of a traditional Afghan assembly this week, a delegate rose to speak on the topic at hand, peace in Afghanistan.

A bearded man from Kandahar ordered her to shut up.

"He told her: 'Peace has nothing to do with you. Sit down, you should be in the kitchen cooking!' " recalled Behnoh Benod, a male delegate who witnessed the put-down.

The assembly, known as a loya jirga, was convened by President Ashraf Ghani to debate Afghanistan's path to peace. Organizers pointed out that 30% of the 3,200 delegates were women.

But several female delegates said they felt ignored, marginalized or patronized. They were told that men should lead the jirga's 51 committees and women should serve as secretaries. Of the committees, 13 were headed by women, and 28 women were elected as committee secretaries.

Some women complained that they were groped and fondled — not by men, but by women who patted them down during security checks.

Other women said they had been confronted by male delegates who claimed to support women's rights, but only under sharia, or Islamic law — a view shared by the Taliban.

"I asked them which sharia law, the Taliban sharia law or ISIS sharia law," said a delegate, Sakina Hussaini.

"Some men didn't accept women as human beings and I had to scream at them," she said.

It was not just women who felt disillusioned by the jirga. Social media lit up with arch commentary from Afghans who dismissed the assembly as a patronage tool for Ghani. Some critics said the jirga usurped Afghanistan's Parliament.

For many women, the jirga got off to a dismaying start when Ghani appointed as chairman Abdul Rab Rasoul Sayyaf, a combative former warlord known for his harsh views on women's rights. Things quickly went downhill when a female delegate complained directly to Sayyaf and was hustled out by security guards. Other delegates hooted and clapped to drown out her protest.

Torpekai, 45, a delegate who goes by one name, said she had been pleased to be among war victims invited to Kabul. She said her 18-year-old son, a police officer, had been killed by the Taliban.

Torpekai said she had planned to tell delegates that she wanted the Taliban punished if a peace deal gave them a role in a postwar government. But the men who dominated the jirga did not bother to listen.

"No one would hear me out," Torpekai said. "They said women shouldn't be here — this isn't a discussion for women."