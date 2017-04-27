A woman died Thursday after fire broke out in a building on Minneapolis' Near North Side that contains apartments and a bar.

The woman was found in a second-floor apartment at 2024 Washington Av. N. with severe burns and later died at a hospital, Assistant Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner said.

Two men were rescued from third-floor apartments and treated for smoke inhalation, Tyner said.

The fire, which is under investigation, extended from a second-floor apartment, where it started, to the third floor and attic.

Fire crews responded to the building, which houses Cliff and Norm's Bar on the first floor, about 3 p.m.

The fire was brought under control in 45 minutes.

