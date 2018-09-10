MOORHEAD, Minn. — Authorities say patrons were evacuated from a restaurant in Moorhead when a woman at the bar displayed a handgun.
Police say the 47-year-old Fargo, North Dakota woman was making suicidal comments at Buffalo Wild Wings Sunday night and had some employees cornered in the restaurant. Officers entered and arrested the woman without incident.
She's being held in the Clay County Jail. Authorities say the gun was a facsimile.
