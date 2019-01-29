NEW YORK — Authorities say a Connecticut woman has died at a hospital after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while holding her 1-year-old daughter in a stroller.
The medical examiner will determine what caused the death of 22-year-old Malaysia Goodson of Stamford, Connecticut.
The New York Post says Goodson's child was not hurt.
The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. Monday at the Seventh Avenue B-D-E station in midtown Manhattan.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
East Metro 'Disillusioned' by the last year, St. Paul's public safety adviser resigns; he cites Carter as top reason
More from Star Tribune
East Metro 'Disillusioned' by the last year, St. Paul's public safety adviser resigns; he cites Carter as top reason
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Lawsuit: Delegate blocked constituent from Facebook page
A West Virginia lawyer is suing a state lawmaker after being blocked from the delegate's Facebook page for "commenting in an adverse nature."
National
Iowa House rejects ballots in challenged election
The Republican-led House voted Monday to reject 29 absentee mail ballots cast in a northeast Iowa House district, handing the seat to a Republican who won by nine votes in the first contested election to go before the Legislature in 27 years.
National
AP-NORC poll: Most Americans see nation on the wrong track
The state of the union is dark.
Variety
Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allows eavesdropping
Apple has made the group chat function in FaceTime unavailable after users said there was a bug that could allow callers to activate another user's…
National
Trump confidant Roger Stone to face federal judge in DC
After a publicity-filled weekend spent asserting his innocence and slamming investigators, Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone will appear before a federal judge who may look to muzzle him as the case moves forward.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.