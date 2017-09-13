A sentence of probation and community service is the consequence for a woman who along with her boyfriend disrupted a Los Angeles-bound flight, prompting the pilot to swing the aircraft back to the Twin Cities airport.

Anna C. Koosmann, 37, an Edina native who now lives in Los Angeles, was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court to a year’s probation and ordered to pay $578 and also perform 10 days of community service for the video-recorded mayhem on Dec. 28 aboard the Delta airliner.

The flight left about 6:20 p.m. only to return to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at 7:35 p.m. A passenger who captured some of the episode on video said Koosmann wanted to use the bathroom, but she became agitated after being ordered back to her seat.

Police led Koosmann and Blake Fleisig, 36, of Los Angeles, off the plane to the jeers of fellow passengers. That prompted Fleisig to take a swing at one passenger, said Patrick Whalen, who shot the video and posted it on YouTube.

Applause broke out once the two were gone from the airliner, and the resumed flight reached the gate in Los Angeles about 2¼ hours late.

Koosmann admitted last week to obstructing the legal process, a misdemeanor and had a disorderly conduct misdemeanor count dismissed. If she behaves during probation, the obstruction charge will be dropped as well.

Anna C. Koosmann

The misdemeanor counts against Fleisig were dropped in January.