OSSIPEE, N.H. — A woman found guilty of housing dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes in her New Hampshire mansion is scheduled to be sentenced on animal cruelty charges.
Court documents say prosecutors will ask a judge on Friday to impose a one-year jail sentence for 60-year-old Christina Fay and ban her from owning any animal for the rest of her life. They also ask to find homes for 75 Great Danes and have Fay pay $1.7 million, the cost of caring for the dogs since they were seized from her Wolfeboro mansion last June.
Fay pleaded not guilty and said she took care of the dogs.
During the trial, prosecutors showed images of the dogs living in squalid conditions, with animal waste coating the floors.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
At 40, are Atlantic City casinos healing or courting danger?
Having lost five of its 12 casinos over the past four years, Atlantic City will mark its 40th anniversary of casino gambling by reopening two of those shuttered properties, despite concern in some quarters that it might be repeating the same mistakes that got it into trouble in the first place.
Movies
'Solo' film debuts, brings Millennium Falcon to Hollywood
Hollywood played host Thursday evening to a few more scoundrels than usual for the world premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story."
National
In taking on high drug prices, Trump faces a complex nemesis
Before taking office, President Donald Trump railed against the pharmaceutical industry and accused it of "getting away with murder."
Stage & Arts
Smithsonian museum to install Henrietta Lacks portrait
A portrait of Henrietta Lacks, whose cells were taken without her consent and widely used in groundbreaking research, will be installed at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery.
Music
The joy of Tony Bennett in concert
Review: At 91, the ageless crooner impresses at the State Theatre.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.