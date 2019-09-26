Authorities on Thursday identified the woman whose body was found early Wednesday in the street near a northeast Minneapolis intersection.

What police are still trying to figure out is what led to the death of Colleen M. Casserly, 51, near 31st and Columbia avenues NE.

Her cause of death was described by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as blunt force injuries.

Among “all the things that we are looking at,” said police spokesman John Elder, are whether Casserly was hit by a vehicle or is a homicide victim.

Officers on patrol spotted the woman about 1:20 a.m. They attempted to render aid but she was already dead, Elder said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Casserly had no permanent address at the time of her death.