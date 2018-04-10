ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A western New York woman who set a fire that killed four of her children in 2012 has been released from prison.
The Democrat & Chronicle reports Bobbie J. Kugler got out of the Albion State Correctional Institution on Monday. She had been sentenced to seven to 15 years.
Kugler set fire to a picture of her ex-boyfriend and tossed it onto a dresser filled with combustible materials at her Rochester home.
She said she had drunk four or five 40-ounce bottles of malt liquor and downed a handful of sleeping pills.
The fire killed 14-year-old Gage Reavey, 13-year-old Greg Kugler, 12-year-old Kandee Kugler and 6-year-old Kaiden Kugler.
Parole documents say Kugler's release was based on her "positive programming, limited disciplinary record and expressions of remorse."
