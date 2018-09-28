ATLANTA — The woman who saved her mother after she was pushed in front of a train in Atlanta last month is back home in Milwaukee after five surgeries.
Twenty-eight-year-old Katie Wenszell was struck by the MARTA train after jumping off the platform to rescue her mother.
Transit police say 28-year-old Christopher Patrick Brooklin is accused of pushing her mother Sue Wenszell into the train's path.
WSB-TV says Katie Wenszell's leg was partly amputated and her face needed to be reconstructed.
But she says she didn't hesitate that day, and when she woke up from a medically-induced coma, her first concern was her mother, who suffered a concussion and broken arm bones.
Brooklin is jailed on assault and battery charges. It's not clear if he's got a lawyer who can comment.
