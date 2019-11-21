WAUSAU, Wis. — A Wausau woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison for providing the fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose.
WSAW-TV reports 32-year-old Ashley Szarkowitz was also given eight years on extended supervision Thursday in the death of a 24-year-old man.
Autopsy results showed fentanyl was the most substantial factor in the man's death last March. Methamphetamine and alcohol were also found in the man's system.
Paramedics administered two doses of Narcan, but the man did not survive.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Hunters kill 10 elk in Wisconsin's second hunt
Wisconsin wildlife officials say hunters killed 10 elk in Wisconsin's second elk season.
Duluth
Beloved Lake Superior Zoo tiger dies after battle with liver disease
Lana, a 15-year-old Amur tiger, was a friendly feline and zoo favorite for many.
Local
Who else is unhappy with S.D. meth ad campaign? South Dakota ad agencies
Add South Dakota ad agencies to the chorus unhappy with a state anti-meth campaign that included the provocative tagline, "Meth: We're on it."
Local
15-year-old arrested in killing of 19-year-old in northern Minnesota
Authorities have yet to disclose the circumstances surrounding the death.
West Metro
Bloomington police press search for man's body as 3 homicide suspects jailed
Police say not having a body yet makes this "a challenging case."