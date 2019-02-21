RICHMOND, Va. — A New York woman who mimicked Virginia's state seal by exposing her breast outside the Capitol during a protest in support of the Equal Rights Amendment is being held without bail.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports a magistrate initially set bail for 45-year-old Michelle Sutherland at $700, but the Richmond General District Court's chief judge, Lawrence B. Cann III, on Tuesday ordered her held until her March 21 court date.
Sutherland was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure Monday. Advocates say holding someone without bond for a nonviolent misdemeanor is unusual.
Both Sutherland's defense attorney and Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Herring are asking the judge to release her form jail. Herring says a judge could sign an order for her release. The judge declined an interview with the newspaper.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.