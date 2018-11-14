JAKARTA, Indonesia — An Indonesian woman who was engaged to a man who died on a Lion Air flight that plunged into the sea has worn her wedding dress on the day they were to have been married.
Intan Syari's fiance, medical doctor Rio Nanda Pratama, was among 189 people on the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane who died when it crashed a few minutes after taking off from Jakarta on Oct. 29.
Syari and Pratama, both 26, were to have been married last Sunday. Pratama, who had attended a seminar in Jakarta and was on his way back to their hometown in Pangkal Pinang, had joked before leaving that if he were late in returning, Syari should take photos with the wedding gown and send them to him.
