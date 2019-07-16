A 20-year-old woman was injured over the weekend in a fall at Gooseberry Falls State Park.

Police received a report Saturday about 7:15 p.m. that the woman had fallen about 30 feet from the lower falls at the park, a popular attraction on U.S. Hwy. 61 some 13 miles northeast of Two Harbors, Minn.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the woman was flown by Life Link to Essentia Health in Duluth.

Police said they had no information on her current condition or the extent of her injuries. Further details on the incident have not been released.

John Reinan