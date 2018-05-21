SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Authorities say a woman trying to take photos at the top of a waterfall in Pennsylvania has fallen about 30 feet and suffered serious injuries.
A ranger at McConnells Mill State Park in Slippery Rock Township said the woman was apparently trying to take pictures at the top of Kildoo Falls when she slipped and fell around 7:20 p.m. Sunday.
Emergency responders called to the Lawrence County park rappelled down about 60 feet to reach the victim and get her back up the hill.
She was flown to a hospital with what were described as "very serious" injuries. Rangers urged visitors to stay on marked trails while in the park.
