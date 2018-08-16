LODI, N.Y. — A woman who survived being swept into one of the Finger Lakes by a flash flood says she called 911 and her family to say she didn't think she'd survive the ordeal.

Rene Halligan tells The Associated Press Thursday that she was staying at a campground on Seneca Lake when her camper began filling with water around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

She says she used her cellphone to call 911 and then her daughter and boyfriend, telling them goodbye because she didn't think she was going to live.

Halligan managed to get out a door but was swept into the lake amid trees, boards and propane tanks carried away by the torrent.

She says she floated for about two hours before boaters rescued her.

Halligan's dog, Ruby, survived and remains loose at the campground.