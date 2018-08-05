MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A woman was hurt when her car struck and killed a horse in southeastern Wisconsin.
Police in Mount Pleasant say the accident happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say the 52-year-old woman from Yorkville was driving on a street when a horse appeared in the road. She struck the animal, which caused her to lose control of her car, leave the road and strike some trees.
The woman was taken to an emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the horse apparently escaped because of a fence issue. The owner of the horse arranged to remove and bury the animal.
