GARRETSON, S.D. — Authorities say a Minnesota woman has escaped with minor injuries after falling more than 80 feet from a cliff at a state park in South Dakota.
Minnehaha County sheriff's Sgt. Scott Dubbe says the fall happened Monday evening at the Palisades State Park, about 20 miles northeast of Sioux Falls.
Dubbe tells the Argus Leader that witnesses saw the 28-year-old woman strike the side of the cliff several times before she landed in Split Rock Creek.
Rescue crews pulled her from the water and took her to a hospital.
BC-BKL--Around the WNBA
Playoff-bound teams usually would be able to potentially rest players before the postseason with a week left in the regular season.
