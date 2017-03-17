UNDERWOOD, Minn. — A woman has died after falling from a horse in Otter Tail County.
Sheriff's officials say 48-year-old Kirsten Laney of Underwood was riding with a friend in the woods near her home when her horse suddenly spooked. Laney suffered a fatal head injury after falling from the horse Wednesday afternoon.
