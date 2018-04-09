STAFFORD, Va. — Authorities say a woman who was chasing her dog on Interstate 95 after she wrecked her car has been killed. Her dog was also struck and killed.
Virginia State Police say 28-year-old Katie M. Mason was driving south on I-95 on Saturday night near Stafford when her car ran off the road and struck a guardrail.
Mason's dog escaped. She chased after it in the southbound lanes and was struck by another car. Mason died at the scene. Her dog was also struck and killed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Porn star's attorney alleging Trump affair to offer reward
The attorney for a porn actress who says she had an affair with President Donald Trump plans to release a composite sketch Tuesday of the person he says threatened Stormy Daniels to stay quiet — and says there will be a reward for help with identification.
Celebrities
The Latest: Topless protester at Cosby trial in custody
The Latest on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial (all times local):
Business
Starting today, Facebook users to learn if they were part of privacy scandal
Get ready to find out if your Facebook data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
Nation
Atlanta march to mark 50 years since King's funeral services
A march from the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached is planned to mark the 50th anniversary of King's funeral.
TV & Media
Fox News mistakenly posts graphic showing it lags in trust
Fox News inadvertently posted a graphic showing it lagged other cable news networks in trustworthiness.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.