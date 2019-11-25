DULUTH, Minn. — Police say a pedestrian has been struck and killed in Duluth.
Authorities say the 42-year-old woman was struck in the street about 6 a.m. Monday. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
Woman struck and killed in Duluth
