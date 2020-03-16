Police in Brooklyn Park are looking for the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian Monday morning and fled the scene.

Officers were called about 6:50 a.m. to the intersection of Humboldt Avenue and Meadowwood Drive on a report of a woman lying in the street. When they arrived, police found the victim who was apparently struck by a vehicle, said Deputy Chief Mark Bruley.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, Bruley said.

A few blocks of Humboldt Avenue were blocked off as detectives investigated.

Bruley said the vehicle that allegedly hit the woman did not stop at the scene and investigators asking for the public's help in identifying a school bus that was involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brooklyn Park Police Department at (763) 493-8222.