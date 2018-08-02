PARIS — A 22-year-old woman who became a symbol of sexual harassment on France's streets says a new law banning offensive comments and behavior isn't enough to stop them.

Marie Laguerre said in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday that she has received messages of thanks from women and men after she posted a video of a man who had made obscene noises slapping her after she told him to shut up.

French lawmakers approved a bill late Wednesday to outlaw sexual harassment on the streets and public transportation. The law allows fines for degrading, hostile or offensive sexual comments and behavior,

Laguerre says police would need to be everywhere and to recognize infractions for the law to be effective. She thinks education is "key to change the mentality."