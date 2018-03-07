The woman shot and injured by a state trooper near Moorhead, Minn., earlier this week was wanted for kidnapping in Wisconsin and was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen, police said Wednesday.

Authorities identified the trooper involved in the shooting as Mark Peterson, who has been with the Minnesota State Patrol since 1999. Peterson is on administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.

The injured woman, 30-year-old Melody V. Gray of Milwaukee, remains in a Fargo, N.D., hospital with criminal charges pending. Her companion, 29-year-old Dominique M. Crayton, also of Milwaukee, is in the Clay County Jail facing charges of felony damage to property and receiving stolen property.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Gray lost control of the vehicle she was driving on Interstate 94 Monday morning and spun into a median barrier just east of Moorhead. When the trooper stopped to assist, he learned the vehicle had been reported stolen in Wisconsin.

When he approached the vehicle, Gray jumped out and pointed a handgun at him. Peterson fired at her, striking her in the arm. She ran across the highway and into a farm field before collapsing.

Gray and Crayton both have outstanding warrants for kidnapping and other felony charges in the Milwaukee area, police said.

The BCA is investigating and will report its findings to the Clay County Attorney's Office.