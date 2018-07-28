SAVANNAH, Ga. — A woman inside her home was killed after a shooting between a Savannah Police officer and another man.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says preliminary information shows that while investigating a shooting, Savannah Police encountered a man who matched the description of the person who may have been involved in the initial incident.
Authorities say shots were exchanged between a 20-year-old man and a police officer. The woman was hit by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene. It was unknown if the bullet came from a gun fired by the officer. The man was also injured and taken to a hospital. It was unclear whether he was shot.
The GBI will turn the case over to the Chatham County District Attorney's Office when its investigation is finished.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.