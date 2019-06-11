A woman shot her boyfriend in the head at a Rose­ville coin laundry, leaving him in critical condition and her in jail, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Sunday at the entrance to Noble Laundromat in a strip mall near Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue, according to police and emergency dispatch audio.

The man, 41 years old and from Minneapolis, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said. A 40-year-old woman from St. Paul was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Immediately after the gunfire, the man said, "You shot me," a witness reported to emergency dispatch. Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

The woman said the gun went off accidentally, according to the dispatch audio.

After the shooting, she placed the gun on the back of a car and waited for officers to arrive, according to the audio.

Paul Walsh