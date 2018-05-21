ROLLA, Mo. — A Missouri University of Science and Technology student has been sentenced to seven years in prison in the shooting death of her fiancé who was just a week away from graduating from the Rolla school with an engineering degree.
Meghan Werner was sentenced Friday for a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter in the December 2015 killing of 22-year-old Curt Marzolf in the home they shared in Rolla. She originally was charged with second-degree murder.
Court records say Werner, who hunted, initially told police that Marzolf committed suicide. She was arrested after investigators found signs of a struggle in the house and blood on her.
Marzolf is from Monroe, Wisconsin, and Werner from the St. Louis suburb of Fenton. He had a job waiting for him in Kansas City after graduation.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.