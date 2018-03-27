FORT LAUDERDLAE, Fla. — A Florida driver says two sisters beat her with baseball bats following a road rage incident.
Twenty-six year-old Mikaela Barboza told local news media she cut off one of the drivers Sunday and they followed her to a nearby plaza. She said the two drivers blocked her in so she exited her car. Barboza recorded cellphone video showing one woman approaching with a bat. A witness' video shows the women on the ground fighting. Barboza says the drivers said they were sisters before repeatedly hitting her with bats, leaving her with a broken nose, staples in her head and stiches on her forehead.
A bystander broke up the fights and took the bats away. Broward sheriff's deputies arrived after the women had left.
Barboza told the Miami Herald she filed a police report while in the hospital.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.