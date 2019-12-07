The woman’s genetic profile showed she would develop Alzheimer’s by the time she turned 50.

She, like thousands of her relatives, going back generations, was born with a gene mutation that causes people to begin having memory and thinking problems in their 40s and deteriorate rapidly toward death around age 60.

But remarkably, she experienced no cognitive decline until her 70s. How did that happen? Experts say the answer could change the understanding of Alzheimer’s disease and inspire new treatment ideas.

In a study published in the journal Nature Medicine, researchers say the woman, whose name was withheld, has another mutation that has protected her from dementia even though her brain has developed a neurological feature of Alzheimer’s disease.

This ultrarare mutation appears to help stave off the disease by minimizing the binding of a particular sugar compound to an important gene. That suggests that treatments could be developed to give other people that same protective mechanism.

Before a drug or gene therapy could be developed, scientists first need to replicate the protective mechanism in laboratory animals and human brain cells. Still, this case comes at a time when the Alzheimer’s field is craving new approaches after billions of dollars have been spent on developing and testing treatments and some 200 drug trials have failed.

The woman is entering her late 70s now and lives in Medellin, the epicenter for the world’s largest family to experience Alzheimer’s. It is a Colombian family of about 6,000 people whose members have been plagued with dementia for centuries, a condition they called “La Bobera” — “the foolishness.”

Decades ago a Colombian neurologist, Dr. Francisco Lopera, began collecting the family’s birth and death records. He documented the sprawling family tree and took risks in guerrilla and drug-trafficking territory to cajole relatives of people who died with dementia into giving him their brains for analysis.

Through this work, Lopera, whose brain bank at the University of Antioquia now contains 300 brains, helped discover that their Alzheimer’s was caused by a mutation on a gene called Presenilin 1.

While this type of hereditary early-onset dementia accounts for only a small proportion of the roughly 30 million people worldwide with Alzheimer’s, it is important because unlike most forms of Alzheimer’s, the Colombian version has been traced to a specific cause and a consistent pattern.

Lopera and a team of U.S. scientists have spent years studying the family. When they found that the woman had the Presenilin 1 mutation, but had not yet even developed a pre-Alzheimer’s condition called mild cognitive impairment, the scientists were mystified.

“We have a single person who is resilient to Alzheimer’s disease when she should be at high risk,” said Dr. Eric Reiman, executive director of the Banner Alzheimer’s Institute in Phoenix.

The woman’s brain was laden with the foremost hallmark of Alzheimer’s: plaques of amyloid protein. “The highest levels of amyloid that we have seen so far,” said Yakeel Quiroz, a Colombian neuropsychologist who directs the familial dementia neuroimaging lab at Massachusetts General Hospital.

But the woman had few other neurological signs of the disease — not much of a protein called tau, which forms tangles in Alzheimer’s brains, and little neurodegeneration or brain atrophy.

“Her brain was functioning really well,” said Quiroz, who, like Dr. Reiman, is a senior author of the study. “Compared to people who are 45 or 50, she’s actually better.”

Lopera said, “She has a secret in her biology.”