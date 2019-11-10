MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis has reported its first fire death of 2019.
Firefighters were called Wednesday night to a fire in a home in south Minneapolis. Crews found an unconscious woman near the back door and carried her outside. The Minneapolis Fire Department says it was told the woman died Friday at a hospital.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
